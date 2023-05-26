Stocks in play: HEXO Corp.
Announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that HEXO Shareholders vote FOR the arrangement agreement between HEXO and Tilray Brands, Inc. HEXO Corp. shares T.HEXO are trading down $0.18 at $1.40.
