Stocks in play: HEXO Corp.

Baystreet.ca

Announced that Institutional Shareholder Services Inc., a leading independent proxy advisory firm, has issued a report recommending that HEXO Shareholders vote FOR the arrangement agreement between HEXO and Tilray Brands, Inc. HEXO Corp. shares T.HEXO are trading down $0.18 at $1.40.

