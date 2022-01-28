Stocks in play: Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp

Announced that Spectrum Therapeutics, one of Canada’s largest online medical cannabis platforms, is now offering Heritage products including products from popular Heritage brands RAD, Premium 5, and CB4, which will be the first third-party cannabis extract and concentrate offerings on the platform. “Spectrum is a leader when it comes to revenue and market share in the online medical cannabis space and having Heritage products recognized by a market front-runner is a true nod to our products and Company,” said David Schwede, CEO of Heritage. Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp shares C.CANN are trading unchanged at $0.07.

