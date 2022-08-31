Stocks in play: Hercules Silver Corp.
Reported results of further infill and expansion sampling at its new Leviathan Zone copper-gold soil anomaly, immediately adjacent to the 5.5-kilometer disseminated silver-lead-zinc system on its 100%-owned Hercules Silver Project in Idaho. The copper-gold anomaly may represent a possible porphyry copper system, with lenses of skarn that are similar to mineralization at the past-producing Railroad Mine located adjacent to the east of Hercules. Select rock grab samples from within the anomaly have graded from nil to 246 g/t silver with 8.2% copper. Hercules Silver Corp. shares V.BIG are trading unchanged at $0.08.
