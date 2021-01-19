Stocks in play: HempFusion Wellness Inc.

Announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Probulin Probiotics, LLC, has increased its product selection in certain brick and mortar locations and expanded its distribution on Amazon through a unique eCommerce store within the Amazon platform. The broader product selection is available in major brick and mortar stores including Sprouts and Fresh Thyme and includes the Company’s new Probulin Total Care Immune product. “We are incredibly excited to launch The Probulin Store on Amazon, which provides our brand with tremendous exposure to new customers,” commented Jason Mitchell, N.D., Chief Executive Officer of HempFusion. “70% of our immune system resides in the gut, so it’s no surprise that today, more than ever, consumers are actively researching probiotics, looking for brands they can trust to support digestive and immune health as well as overall health and wellness. Launching our Probulin Store on the largest eCommerce platform globally is a tremendous step for the Company and supports our broader initiative of driving significant e-Commerce growth over the course of 2021 and beyond,” continued Dr. Mitchell. HempFusion Wellness Inc. shares T.CBD.U are trading down 9 cents at $1.88.



