Stocks in play: Hello Pal International Inc
Announces that it has appointed Sean Prescott as an advisor of Hello Pal. Mr. Prescott is the founder and executive chairman of UniCrypt and has over two decades of experience in the enterprise information technology & banking industry. Sean has established a complex project knowledge as a contractor, consultant, program manager, developer and security analyst. His work varies from developing cross-platform trading systems, over real-time end-to-end communication encryption frameworks, to high-performance/high-security order routing systems. The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal International Inc shares C.HP are trading unchanged at $0.26.
