Stocks in play: Hello Pal International Inc.
Announced that it has filed its interim financial statements and management discussion and analysis for the period ended November 30, 2021 are filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Total revenue of $17,596,813 in 2021 YTD (comprised of $17,596,813 for livestreaming and net revenue of $1,869,865 for cryptocurrency) compared to $8,740,211 in 2020 YTD. Gross profit of $3,573,770 in 2021 YTD (comprised of $1,869,865 for crypto currency mining and $1,703,905 for livestreaming) compared to $698,386 in 2020 YTD. Hello Pal International Inc. shares C.HP are trading up 3 cents at $0.28.
Read:
Optimism on the Rise Thanks to New Developments in Oncology in the Fight Against Cancer
Double-Digit Growth in Global Cancer Immunotherapy Market to Drive Advancements Ahead of 2030
Wave of Massive ESG Investments Triggering Major Developments in Mining of Critical Minerals
Investment in New Plant-Based Alternative Meat Products Ramps Up Into 2022
New Treatments Needed as Breast Cancer Was Leading Killer of Female Cancer Patients in 2019