Stocks in play: Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

The Canadian Press

The Hershey building in Smiths Falls, Ont., is headed back into the hands of the company that made the facility famous. Cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. announced Thursday that it has signed a deal to sell thebuilding to chocolate maker Hershey Canada, Inc. for about $53 million. "This project is a strategic acquisition and is another step in our continuing investment in our supply chain network to enable our leading snacking powerhouse vision," said Todd Scott, a spokesman for The Hershey C