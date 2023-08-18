Stocks in play: Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.
Declares the monthly cash distribution payable for Big Pharma Split Corp. of $0.1031 for each class A share for the month ending August 31. The distribution is payable September 8, to class A shareholders of record at the close of business August 31. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. shares T.PRM are trading unchanged at $15.06.
