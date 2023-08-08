Stocks in play: H2O Innovation Inc.

Baystreet.ca

Announced the successful award of two new contracts for industrial clients as well as the extension of three existing contracts for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of water and wastewater treatment systems. These projects, with a combined annual value of $4.6 M, bring the Corporation’s O&M backlog to $130.1 M, further solidifying its position in the industry. H2O Innovation Inc. shares T.HEO are trading unchanged at $2.99.

