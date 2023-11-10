Stocks in play: Héroux-Devtek Inc.
Today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are in Canadian dollars. Sales increased to $141.5 million, up 6.6% from $132.7 million a year ago. Operating income of $9.1 million, compared to $8.6 million a year ago. Héroux-Devtek Inc. shares T.HRX are trading down $0.15 at $15.00.
