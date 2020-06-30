Stocks in play: Graphite One

Notes recent policy developments in the U.S. Congress and Executive Branch on Critical Minerals, including graphite. On June 24, the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy & Natural Resources (ENR) held a hearing titled "Impacts of COVID-19 on Critical Minerals Supply Chains." The Senate hearing took place several weeks after two Presidential Executive Orders expanded U.S. federal policy on strategic and critical minerals ranging from a review of federal project permitting to making critical minerals projects eligible for Defense Production Act Title III loan programs. Graphite One shares V.GPH are trading up $0.07 at $0.52.



