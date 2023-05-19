Stocks in play: Granite REIT
Today announced the acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of Granite GP’s Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, Granite GP proposes to purchase through the facilities of the TSX and any alternative trading system in Canada, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to an aggregate of 6,349,296 of Granite’s issued and outstanding stapled units, being approximately 10% of Granite’s public float of Stapled Units as of May 12. Granite REIT shares T.GRT.UN are trading up $0.33 at $81.90.
