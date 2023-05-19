Stocks in play: Granite REIT

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem suggested April's inflation increase - the first in 10 months - was an anomaly and said consumer prices would continue to come down, prompting markets to pare expectations for another hike. Earlier, the Bank of Canada said it was increasingly worried about the ability of households to pay off their debts and is seeing signs of financial stress among some home buyers. The share of indebted households behind on payments for at least 60 days has been increasing since mid-2022 but remains below pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.