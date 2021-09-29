Stocks in play: Goodfood Market Corp.
This week leads sustainability efforts in Canada’s grocery industry by launching a fully electric refrigerated vehicle fleet – a first for any private entity in Canada. Goodfood continues to evolve and lead environmental impact through technology as the newly electric refrigerated vehicles begin rolling out across Vancouver throughout September. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T.FOOD are trading up $0.09 at $8.99.
Read:
False Positives Scare Highlights Need for Changes to Covid-19 Testing Processes
This is Why Major Companies are Racing to the Golden Triangle
Psychedelics Could Alter a Potential $2.5 Trillion Mental Health Market
Growing Demand for Medical Diagnostic Imaging Creating $45 Billion Opportunity
It’s Looking More and More Like Psychedelics Could Be the Cure to Treatment Resistant Depression
A Potential $162 Billion Plant Based Market is Just Starting to Sprout – and Fast