Stocks in play: Goodfood Market Corp.

This week leads sustainability efforts in Canada’s grocery industry by launching a fully electric refrigerated vehicle fleet – a first for any private entity in Canada. Goodfood continues to evolve and lead environmental impact through technology as the newly electric refrigerated vehicles begin rolling out across Vancouver throughout September. Goodfood Market Corp. shares T.FOOD are trading up $0.09 at $8.99.

