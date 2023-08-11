Stocks in play: Goldmoney Inc.
Today announced financial results for the financial quarter ended June 30th, 2023. Quarterly Operating Income was $6.65 million, an increase of 8%. Net Income of $2.6 million, an increase of 158% YoY. Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share of $0.18, an increase of 163% YoY. Goldmoney.com Group Client Assets of $2.1 billion as at June 30, 2023. Goldmoney Inc. shares XAU:CA are trading unchanged at $9.21.
