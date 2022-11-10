Stocks in play: Golden Minerals Company
Provided financial results and a business summary for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. (All currency expressed in approximate U.S. dollar) Revenue of $5.3 million yielding a net operating margin of $0.9 million in the third quarter 2022, vs. $8.5 million revenue and a net operating margin of $4.2 million in the third quarter 2021, both from mining operations at the Company’s Rodeo gold-silver mine in Mexico. Net loss of $0.02 per share or $2.7 million in the third quarter 2022, compared to a net gain of $0.00 per share or $0.4 million in the third quarter 2021. Golden Minerals Company shares T.AUMN are trading up $0.01 at $0.38.
Read:
Highly Sought After Natural Ingredients Appearing in More Plant-Based Products Across North America
Fresher, Healthier Food Options Coming Soon to an Airplane Tray Near You
Airline Industry Wooing Back Customers with Enhanced, Healthier Menu Options
Vegetarian and Vegan Fliers Winning Important Battle Over In-Flight Menu Options
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods