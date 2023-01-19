Stocks in play: Gold Port Corp

Has initiated a metallurgical test program regarding the Groete Gold Project, located in Guyana, SA. The Company has arranged with P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, to provide Qualified Person supervision for updated leach test work on Groete Gold Project drill core. Test work will be performed by SGS Laboratories of Lakefield, Ontario, Canada. A site visit has been completed and 100 kilograms of drill core has been acquired for testing at SGS. Recent developments in leaching reagents may offer an alternative to cyanide leaching or grind and float recovery methods. The Company will provide further information upon completion of the vendor selection process for alternative reagents. The Company is well funded to continue its evaluation of the Groete Gold Copper Project located in Guyana. Gold Port Corp shares C.GPO are trading unchanged at $0.06.



