Stocks in play: New Gold Inc.

Reports that its Rainy River Mine, which is close to the United States border, has temporarily suspended operations for a period of two weeks so that its local workforce can follow the 14-day period of self-isolation as recommended by federal and provincial authorities relating to travel outside Canada as frequent border crossing is a common practice in the region. The requirement to self-isolate is consistent with our company-wide policy currently in place for all New Gold operations and projects. New Gold Inc. shares T.NGD are trading up $0.01 at $0.83.



Read: