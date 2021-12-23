Stocks in play: Globex Mining Enterprises, Inc.

Reports that today, NSGold Corporation announced subject to shareholder approval the following transaction: “that it has entered into a binding acquisition agreement dated December 22, 2021 and related agreements with 13611647 Canada Limited, a newly-incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary of Atlantic Mining NS Inc., whereby Atlantic will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of NSGold at a price of $0.40 per share in cash. The transaction will be effected by way of an amalgamation of NSGold and the Purchaser under the Canada Business Corporations Act to form an amalgamated corporation. The total consideration is approximately $7.9 million. Globex Mining Enterprises, Inc. shares T.GMX are trading up 0.02 cents at $1.06.



