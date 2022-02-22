Stocks in play: Global Helium Corp
Announces that the Company has re-commenced the shooting of 2D seismic in Saskatchewan and the program is now well under way in order to complete the expanded 94 km winter seismic program. The Company is conducting a significant winter seismic program on its lands in southern Saskatchewan’s “helium fairway,” where the Company controls over 1.5 million acres of 100%-owned land and is one of the largest helium-focused landholders in North America. The purpose of the seismic study, in addition to the acquisition and evaluation of other geoscience data, is to create a portfolio of high-impact drilling locations across the Company’s landholdings. Global Helium Corp shares C.HECO are trading down $0.04 at $0.75.
