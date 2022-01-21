Stocks in play: Givex Information Technology Group Limited
Has signed a definitive agreement to acquire of all of the shares of 1157487 Ontario Inc. (doing business as Kalex Equipment Services). Givex is a Toronto-headquartered global fintech platform with customer engagement solutions that empower merchants with knowledge and knowhow. Its people and technology support a diverse range of hospitality and retail merchants in the Americas, EMEA and ASEAN markets. Givex Information Technology Group Limited shares T.GIVX are trading up $0.01 at $0.79.
