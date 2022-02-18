Stocks in play: Givex Information Technology Group Limited.
Has completed the purchase of all of the outstanding shares of Loyalty Lane, Inc. Loyalty Lane is a 15-year-old marketing technology company providing a robust customer relationship management solution to independent grocers throughout the United States. Loyalty Lane serves over 2,000 grocers representing 14,000 checkout lanes and fuel pumps, in addition to over six million registered consumers that can redeem both digital and traditional rewards and discounts in-store or online. Givex Information Technology Group Limited. shares T.GIVX are trading up $0.01 at $0.99.
