Stocks in play: Givex Information Technology Group Limited.

ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2