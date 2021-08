Shares the publication of its 17th Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The 2020 ESG report showcases Gildan’s approach and commitment to ESG, the Company’s 2020 performance results, and key priorities towards continuing its vision of Making Apparel Better®. Gildan Activewear Inc. shares T.GIL are trading down $0.21 at $48.55.



Read: