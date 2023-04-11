Stocks in play: George Weston Limited

Reuters

Foreign managers expect no major changes in investment in Vietnam this quarter, after inflows fell in the first three months of the year, according to a survey published on Tuesday by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam. The quarterly business climate index confirmed that the Southeast Asian manufacturing powerhouse remained a top destination for foreign corporate investment, but lower global demand and uncertainty over the political and regulatory domestic situation led most managers to remain cautious. The survey, which focuses on European companies and individuals operating in Vietnam, showed that 58% of the more than 200 surveyed managers did not plan to change their investment plans in Vietnam this quarter.