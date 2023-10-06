Stocks in play: George Weston Limited
Has entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of Weston's common shares under its previously announced normal course issuer bid. George Weston Limited shares T.WN are trading down $1.89 at $150.11.
Read:
Pancreatic Cancer's Alarming Surge in Young Adults Sparks Research into New Treatments
Pioneering the Path to Cure Cancer: 2023's Biotech Innovations
Top Lithium Producer Predicts EVs Will Consume Almost All Lithium Supply by 2030
Pioneering Cancer Treatments Show Promising Progress Despite Fiscal Challenges
The Future of Lithium: North America Poised to Break Dependence on Global Sources