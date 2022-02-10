Stocks in play: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.
Announced that its subsidiary, Ainsworth Inc., has concluded the acquisition of Gestion E.C.I. Inc. and its affiliates effective January 21, and Ainsworth subsequently launched a new business unit named Ainsworth Energy & Technology Solutions. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. shares T.GDI are trading up $0.98 at $58.26.
