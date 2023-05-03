Stocks in play: Gamelancer Media Corp
Announces that it has secured a six-figure campaign with a Schedule-1 Australian Bank. This latest partnership is a significant milestone for the company as it continues to accelerate its business efforts globally in brand and strategic business partnerships. Gamelancer Media Corp shares C.GMNG are trading up 4.8% at $0.11.
Read:
Global Lithium Supply Under Pressure as South American Nations Discuss "Lithium OPEC"
International Lithium Buyers Looking to South America to Fill Supply Gaps
Race to Secure Critical EV Battery Metals Ahead of Chinese Dominance Fully Underway
Help is on the Way as Rising Alzheimer’s Cases Highlight Urgency for New Treatments
FDA’s Wave of Fast Track Designations Pushing Momentum in Healthcare Sector in 2023