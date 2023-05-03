Stocks in play: Gamelancer Media Corp

Reuters

(Reuters) -Hindenburg Research, the short investor whose reports on companies have erased a big chunk of their value, criticized Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) on Tuesday over the reporting of its finances, leading to a 20% drop in the shares of activist investor Carl Icahn's firm. The development represents a rare challenge for Icahn who is accustomed, as one of the pioneers of shareholder activism, to dressing down companies over their governance and transparency, but has not had to field such criticism himself. Icahn said in an IEP statement that Hindenburg's "self-serving" report was aimed at generating profits at the expense of IEP's long-term shareholders.