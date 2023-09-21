Stocks in play: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.
Announced that Leon Marshall has been named Chief Executive Officer of Europe. In this newly formed role, Marshall will be responsible for overseeing Galaxy's continued European expansion across all business lines, as well as managing operations and key client relationships in the region. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. shares T.GLXY are trading unchanged at $4.79.
