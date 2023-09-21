Stocks in play: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd.

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -The Bank of Canada on Tuesday said recent volatility in headline inflation is not unusual but the underlying trend shown by core measures was inconsistent with bringing inflation down to the 2% target. Earlier on Tuesday, August inflation figures showed a jump in the headline number to 4.0% from 3.3% in July - higher than most analysts had forecast - on rising gasoline prices. "Ups and downs of the size we've seen in the past couple of months are not that unusual," Deputy Governor Sharon Kozicki said in a speech at the University of Regina in Saskatchewan.