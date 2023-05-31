Stocks in play: Fury Gold Mines Limited
Announces that a second drill has been mobilized to its wholly owned Eau Claire project in the Eeyou Istchee Territory in the James Bay region of Quebec. The second drill will follow up on the 2022 successes at the Percival Prospect. Drilling will consist of approximately 5,000 metres seeking to further extend the high-grade gold mineralization to the west and down dip, as well as testing some of the fourteen top priority targets along the Percival Trend. Fury Gold Mines Limited shares T.FURY are trading unchanged at $0.58.
