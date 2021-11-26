Stocks in play: Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Announced the final set of assay results from Rio Tinto Exploration Canada's summer drill program at the Rafuse target on Forum's 100% owned Janice Lake copper/silver project in Saskatchewan. RTEC reports that it has spent $14 million in exploration expenditures to date, which exceeds the $10 million required to earn a 51% interest in the Janice Lake project. Rio Tinto does not plan an exploration program for the 2022 budget year. A $100,000 cash payment to Forum is due on or before May 2022 to complete its 51% earn-in obligation. Forum Energy Metals Corp. shares V.FMC are trading down $0.03 at $0.24.



