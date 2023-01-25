Stocks in play: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Reports that the Mexican Federal Administrative Court has granted a provisional injunction to Compañia Minera Cuzcatlan, Fortuna’s Mexican subsidiary, which allows the San Jose Mine to continue to operate under the terms of the 12-year environmental impact authorization. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares T.FVI are trading up $0.17 at $5.30.
