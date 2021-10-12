Stocks in play: Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Reports production results for the third quarter from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa, the Lindero Mine in Argentina, the San Jose Mine in Mexico, the Caylloma Mine in Peru, and the Yaramoko Mine in Burkina Faso. The company produced 65,425 ounces of gold and 1,711,881 ounces of silver or 87,950 gold equivalent1 ounces. Gold and silver production for the first nine months of 2021 totaled 131,029 ounces and 5,518,458 ounces, respectively, or 203,640 gold equivalent ounces. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares T.FVI are trading down $0.035 at $5.14.



