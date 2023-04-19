Stocks in play: Forsys Metals Corp.
Announced that it has commenced an updated drilling program at the Company’s Norasa Uranium Project sites located in Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Project is wholly-owned by the Company’s subsidiary Valencia Uranium (Pty) Ltd. and comprises the Valencia Uranium Project and the Namibplaas Uranium Project in the Erongo region of Namibia. Forsys Metals Corp. shares T.FSY are trading unchanged at $0.44.
