Stocks in play: Foraco International SA
Announced it has been awarded a major contract with Rio Tinto Western Australia Iron Ore. This contract is for exploration and evaluation drilling services in the Pilbara region, involving both Diamond Drilling and Reverse Circulation rigs and is signed for three years firm plus two optional years extension. It will involve a total of seven rigs, most of them being remotely operated, and has a total face value of 155 million AUD, or $110 million U.S. including options. Foraco International SA shares T.FAR are trading unchanged at $2.08.
