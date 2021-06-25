Stocks in play: Foraco International SA
In accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, announces the voting results at the extraordinary and ordinary meeting of shareholders of the Company held on June 24, in Marseille, France. At the Meeting, the shareholders approved certain resolutions listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated May 20,, which included resolutions in respect to the reorganization of its existing indebtedness and the election of directors. Foraco International SA shares T.FAR are trading unchanged at $1.62.
