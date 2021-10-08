Stocks in play: Fobi AI Inc.

Announced the signing of a national Passcreator Wallet pass deal with S4S, Iceland’s largest shoe retailer. The deal involves the digitization of plastic gift cards and paper-based credit notes from S4S that will now be managed and redeemed utilizing Fobi’s Passcreator Wallet pass. S4S is one of the largest retailers in Iceland, and Fobi expects to generate immediate revenue through the licensing of Wallet passes to S4S through Leikbreytir. Fobi AI Inc. shares V.FOBI are trading up $0.03 at $3.03.



