Stocks in play: Flow Beverage Corp.
Announced its official sponsorship of Pride Toronto, participating in various events throughout June to help inspire people to make more sustainable and healthy choices for themselves and the planet. Flow will be participating in Pride Toronto’s Festival Weekend from June 24 to June 26, including the official Pride Parade on Sunday, June 26. In addition, Flow will be donating water to crisis centers throughout the city. Flow Beverage Corp. shares T.FLOW are trading unchanged at $0.44.
