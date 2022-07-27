Stocks in play: FirstService Corporation
Today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. Consolidated revenues for the second quarter were $930.7 million, a 12% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year, including 6% organic growth. Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $91.3 million, and Adjusted EPS was $1.12, compared to $1.21 in the prior year quarter. FirstService Corporation shares T.FSV are trading unchanged at $167.13.
