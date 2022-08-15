Stocks in play: First Mining Gold Corp.

Provided an update regarding its offer to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Beattie Gold Mines Ltd. as previously announced on July 18. Prior to making the Beattie Offer, First Mining had received signed, irrevocable lock-up agreements from shareholders of Beattie Gold holding, in aggregate, 1,358,652 common shares of Beattie Gold representing 72.3% of the outstanding common shares of Beattie Gold (excluding common shares of Beattie Gold already owned by First Mining or its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clifton Star Resources Inc. All Lock Up Shares have now been tendered and deposited, and together with the common shares of Beattie Gold already owned by First Mining, both directly and indirectly through Clifton Star, First Mining will own 97.6% of the outstanding common shares of Beattie Gold upon acquiring the Lock Up Shares. First Mining Gold Corp. shares T.FF are trading unchanged at $0.24.



