Stocks in play: FAX Capital Corp.
Announced that Carson, Dunlop & Associates Ltd., has acquired National Property Inspections, Inc. and Carson, Dunlop, Weldon & Associates in two separate transactions for a total enterprise value of $18.6 million. The transactions will be funded through Carson Dunlop’s existing cash balance, the issuance of Carson Dunlop shares and $15.4 million in cash from FAX. FAX Capital Corp. shares T.FXC are trading unchanged at $3.56.
