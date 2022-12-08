Stocks in play: Faraday Copper Corp.
Provided an update on the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the Copper Creek Project, located in Arizona. The company completed a comprehensive mine-to-mill assessment focused on maximizing the economic potential of the project to deliver a capital efficient PEA targeting a mill feed of 30,000 tonnes per day.Investigated preferred mining methods, conceptual open pit and underground mineral inventories, metallurgical characteristics of the deposit as well as infrastructure placement and sizing. Awarded scopes of work to independent consultants to deliver an updated MRE and PEA in the second quarter of 2023. Faraday Copper Corp. shares T.FDY are trading up $0.02 at $0.57.
