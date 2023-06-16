Stocks in play: FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

Has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to renew its normal course issuer bid for a 12-month period. Under the terms of the renewed NCIB, FansUnite may purchase up to 17,898,515 common shares of the Company, representing 5% of the 357,970,305 issued and outstanding Shares as of June 14. The NCIB will commence on June 20, and may extend for a period of up to 12 months from the Commencement Date. FansUnite Entertainment Inc. shares T.FANS are trading up $0.01 at $0.06.



