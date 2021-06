The Canadian Press

John Herdman says his players have been focused on their task since he took over the Canadian men's program in January 2018. Their vision was clear in his first interviews with them. Leave a legacy. Become heroes. Get to the World Cup. "They don't need any extra motivation. They don't need to understand history," Herdman said on the eve of Tuesday's match with Haiti in the second-leg of their CONCACAF second-round qualifying playoff in Bridgeview, Ill. "They've respected the past. But what I've