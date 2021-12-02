Stocks in play: Exco Technologies Limited

Has published its inaugural Sustainability Report. This milestone reflects our growing focus on our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities, and facilitates a deepening dialogue with our stakeholders about these issues. Exco Technologies Limited shares T.XTC are trading up $0.20 at $9.28.

