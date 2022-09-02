Stocks in play: Exchange Income Corp
Announces it has closed its previously announced bought deal public offering of 2,362,100 common shares from treasury through a syndicate of underwriters. The Shares were issued at a price of $48.70 per Share, for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $115,034,270, which amount includes 308,100 Shares issued at the same price for gross proceeds of $15,004,470 on the exercise in full of the over-allotment option granted to the Underwriters. The net proceeds of the Offering will be initially used to pay down funded debt, until required for future acquisitions or growth opportunities. Exchange Income Corp shares T.EIF are trading up $0.92 at $46.73.
Read:
Mega Grocery Store Chains Listening to Customers’ Demands for Nutritious, Clean-Label Foods
Innovative Food Stocks Responding to Conflict-, and Drought-Driven Food Supply Shocks
Crypto Miners Finding Success While Shifting Towards Environmentally Sustainable Operations
New Approaches Towards Immunotherapy Give Hope in Fight Against Solid Tumors
As a Major Social Media Shuffle Looms, Uptake and Value of Dogecoin (DOGE) Surges