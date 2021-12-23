Stocks in play: Excellon Resources Inc.
Announced the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading unchanged at $1.47.
