Stocks in play: Excellon Resources Inc.

Announced the filing of an independent technical report for the Silver City Project in Saxony Germany, which has been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading unchanged at $1.47.

