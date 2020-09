Announced that its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE American LLC as of market open today under the ticker symbol "EXN". Excellon's Common Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EXN". Excellon Resources Inc. shares T.EXN are trading down $0.34 at $4.06.



Read: Global Pandemic Fueling Exponential Growth for Virtual Events and Augmented Reality