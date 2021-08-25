Stocks in play: ESE Entertainment Inc.

Announced that the Company and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, have won a Stevie Award for marketing campaign of the year in the automotive category. The Stevie Award was awarded to ESE and its partners, Next Level and Webtalk, for the KIA Motors marketing campaign called “Enter the Game” that incorporated the new KIA Stinger GT into the popular video game Assetto Corsa. The Campaign included the creation and design of the new KIA Stinger GT in digital form for implementation into Assetto Corsa. In addition, ESE organized a esports tournament for digital motorsports titled “Enter the Game”. ESE Entertainment Inc. shares V.ESE are trading unchanged at $0.97.



