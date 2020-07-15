Stocks in play: Erdene Resource Development Corporation
Announced drilling results from the Striker Southwest zone and exploration results for the new Dark Horse gold prospect, discovered 3.5 km north of the Bayan Khundii gold deposit, on the Company’s 100%-owned Bayan Khundii Gold Project. Erdene Resource Development Corporation shares T.ERD are trading up $0.03 at $0.50.
