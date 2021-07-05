Stocks in play: EQ Inc.
Has completed the acquisition of all of the shares of Integrated Rewards Inc., and its consumer facing application Paymi.com. Paymi is a cloud-based marketing platform that uses card linking technology to enable consumers to receive cash back rewards for credit and debit card transactions and offer merchant partners the ability to understand more about their customers to drive greater sales and increase market share. EQ Inc. shares V.EQ are trading unchanged at $1.42.
Read: Recon Africa: The Truth About The World's Most Exciting Oil Play