Stocks in play: EQ Inc.

The Canadian Press

LONDON (AP) — Luis Enrique thought for a couple of seconds, looked straight back at the questioner, and gave the curtest of replies. “No,” said the Spain coach, with the blankest of looks on his face, after being asked if he had seen a better team than his at the European Championship. An answer out of blind loyalty? Perhaps. Or was it the fact that Spain was the leading scorer at Euro 2020? Maybe. Or the fact that La Roja is on an unbeaten streak stretching back to October, a run of 13 games? Q