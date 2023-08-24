Stocks in play: Enterprise Group, Inc.

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Argentina plans to tap a $7.5 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund to repay China part of the money it borrowed through a currency swap line, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. Latin America's third-largest economy recently used $2.8 billion equivalent of yuan to cover just over half of two repayments from a 2018 IMF loan, in order to avoid a default to the multilateral lender. With net negative foreign exchange reserves of over $8 billion, Argentina is expected to send back as soon as this week the $1.7 billion it used from the swap in July to the People's Bank of China (PBOC), one person said, asking not to be named because the details of the agreement are private.