Stocks in play: Enterprise Group, Inc.
Announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid to purchase outstanding common shares of the Company on the open market in accordance with the rules of the TSX. The Company is authorized to purchase up to 2,932,361 Shares under the normal course issuer bid, representing 10% of its public float, as of August 16. As of that date, there were 49,694,874 Shares issued and outstanding. Enterprise Group, Inc. shares T.E are trading down $0.01 at $0.45.
