Stocks in play: Enterprise Group, Inc.

The Canadian Press

TORONTO — The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says its net return amounted to a loss of 0.8 per cent last quarter. The country's largest pension fund manager says its net assets as of June 30 totalled $575 billion, up from $570 billion at the end of the previous quarter. Chief executive John Graham says the gains were offset by higher interest rates as well as a stronger Canadian dollar compared to the U.S. dollar and other major currencies. The Toronto-based fund manager says investments i