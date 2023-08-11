Stocks in play: Enterprise Group, Inc.
Announced its Q2 2023 results. Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2023, was $5,459,855 compared to $5,297,685 in the prior period, an increase of $162,170 or 3%. Adjusted EBITDA was $1,115,876 compared to $1,015,978 in the prior period, an increase of $99,898 or 10%. Enterprise Group, Inc. shares E:CA are trading unchanged at $0.45.
